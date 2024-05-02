Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,938 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.