Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 45,616 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,511,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 543.4% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 263,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

