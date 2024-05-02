Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $227.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $183.23 and a 1-year high of $238.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

