Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,077,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 161,152 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

