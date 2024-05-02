Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Lifted by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 254.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,262,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VPU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.61. 25,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,498. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $150.93.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

