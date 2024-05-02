Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $241.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $238.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.21.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.71. 261,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.05. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $198.40 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $2,647,952. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.