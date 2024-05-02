Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on VET shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.766147 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -33.10%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

