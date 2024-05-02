Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.70

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.70 and last traded at $95.43, with a volume of 2271183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock worth $306,451,347. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

