Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

VICR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $31.82 on Friday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vicor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,335,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 54.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 204,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

