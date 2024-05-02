Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 32,362 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $170,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 280,480 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

ISRG opened at $371.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.