Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 32,362 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $170,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 280,480 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG
Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %
ISRG opened at $371.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.