Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,847 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $145,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,980,169 shares of company stock worth $970,759,660. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $157.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

