Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 202,303 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.88% of Matador Resources worth $195,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Matador Resources stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

