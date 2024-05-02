Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $127.34 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $127,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 931,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 358,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CNS opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

