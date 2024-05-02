Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $164.41 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 137,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Intel worth $164,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

INTC opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

