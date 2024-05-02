Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $204.88 Million Holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,434,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 87.82% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $204,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UIVM opened at $47.39 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $232.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.2659 dividend. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.