Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $204.88 Million Holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,434,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 87.82% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $204,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UIVM opened at $47.39 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $232.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.