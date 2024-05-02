Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 833,338 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.58% of Bank of Hawaii worth $131,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.20.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

