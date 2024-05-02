Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,228 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $158,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 66.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

ITGR stock opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

