Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56.

Viper Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Viper Energy has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Viper Energy to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

