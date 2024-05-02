Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Waldencast from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
