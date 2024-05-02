Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $37,489.50

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Waltonchain has a market cap of $953,433.42 and $37,489.50 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,100,954 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
