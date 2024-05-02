Waycross Partners LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after acquiring an additional 645,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $733.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

LLY traded down $6.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $774.19. 490,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $399.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $761.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.21. The firm has a market cap of $735.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

