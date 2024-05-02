Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. 3,291,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,831,053. The company has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.