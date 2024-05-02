Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 428,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,941. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $98.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

