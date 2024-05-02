Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

