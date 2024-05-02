Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,345,000 after buying an additional 612,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 321,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,017. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

