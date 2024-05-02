Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after buying an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,399,000 after buying an additional 807,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.44. The stock had a trading volume of 993,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

