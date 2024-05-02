Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 150,932 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
