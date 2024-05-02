Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.77. 58,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,863. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

