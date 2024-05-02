Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $439.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

