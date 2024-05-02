Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 66.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.04. 2,928,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,586,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.14. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

