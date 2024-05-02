Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 10,269 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 48,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 68.0% during the third quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,209,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $459.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

