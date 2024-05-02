Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 38,352 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,352 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,359. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

