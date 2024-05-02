Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 838,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $70.71. 1,347,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

