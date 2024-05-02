Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 6,184 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,134,000 after buying an additional 2,659,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,923,000 after buying an additional 1,455,655 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 769,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,118. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

