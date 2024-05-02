William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.25 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

