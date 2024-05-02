WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.9 %

WSC opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

