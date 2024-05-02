Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 2661934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

