XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

XOMA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday.

XOMA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. XOMA has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $300.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 886.91%. Equities research analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the period. XOMA makes up approximately 2.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.80% of XOMA worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

