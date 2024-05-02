XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.64

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 337460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.
XPEL Trading Down 32.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of XPEL
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
