XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.64

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 337460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

XPEL Trading Down 32.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

About XPEL

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in XPEL by 61.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in XPEL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,760,000 after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

See Also

