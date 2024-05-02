Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Xylem Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

