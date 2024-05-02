Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 916,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

