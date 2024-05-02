Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

