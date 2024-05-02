Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $580,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $458.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.