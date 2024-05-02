Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $79,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Shares of UPS opened at $146.50 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

