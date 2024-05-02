Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $98,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 579,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,487,000 after purchasing an additional 73,205 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

