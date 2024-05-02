Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 1,310 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.