Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 949 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.