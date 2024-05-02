Y.D. More Investments Ltd Reduces Stake in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450,003 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of REE Automotive worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

REE Automotive Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:REE opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

