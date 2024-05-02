Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 1,605 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,383 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $233.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $240.55. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.94 and its 200 day moving average is $193.49.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

