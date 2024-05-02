Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 177 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Target by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Target by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.30.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

